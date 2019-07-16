SAON Africa seeks a dynamic, highly motivated and independent Full Stack Developer who has a strong track record in PHP and Python Development.
Roles and Responsibilities include;
– Achieving operational objectives for the product department
– Staying ahead of the curve on latest Digital technology trends.
– Delivering solutions that enrich customer experience and accelerate our product offering.
– To ensure system design and architecture is optimal for the company’s strategy and objectives.
– Front-end development experience, creative and great focus on detail.
– Knowledge of good web design practices
– Experience with Responsive Design.
– Solid understanding of current and future front-end technologies, including HTML5, SASS, CSS (including CSS3) and JavaScript (including jQuery).
– Agile development practices
– Working knowledge of development tools.
– Good understanding of backend technologies, such as PHP, MySQL/PostgreSQL & Python
– Professional qualification, Bachelor and/ or Master degree in IT
– Outstanding written and oral communication in English
– Ability to work under pressure.
– Ability and desire to become part of a highly skilled and dynamic team
– Active online presence (Website, GitHub, Stack Overflow, etc.)