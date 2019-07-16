Full Stack Developer

SAON Africa seeks a dynamic, highly motivated and independent Full Stack Developer who has a strong track record in PHP and Python Development.

Roles and Responsibilities include;

– Achieving operational objectives for the product department

– Staying ahead of the curve on latest Digital technology trends.

– Delivering solutions that enrich customer experience and accelerate our product offering.

– To ensure system design and architecture is optimal for the company’s strategy and objectives.

– Front-end development experience, creative and great focus on detail.

– Knowledge of good web design practices

– Experience with Responsive Design.

– Solid understanding of current and future front-end technologies, including HTML5, SASS, CSS (including CSS3) and JavaScript (including jQuery).

– Agile development practices

– Working knowledge of development tools.

– Good understanding of backend technologies, such as PHP, MySQL/PostgreSQL & Python

– Professional qualification, Bachelor and/ or Master degree in IT

– Outstanding written and oral communication in English

– Ability to work under pressure.

– Ability and desire to become part of a highly skilled and dynamic team

– Active online presence (Website, GitHub, Stack Overflow, etc.)

