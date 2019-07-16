ENVIRONMENT: Craft exceptional code as you build and maintain cutting-edge applications for projects as the next Mid Android Developer sought by a Software Dev house providing customised business and mobile solutions. You will require at least 2 years’ experience coding in Native Android, strong Java for Android, Android Studio, experience integrating with 3rd party SDKs and APIs, RESTful web services using JSON/XML, have published and managed apps on the Play Store as well as understand design & layouts for both mobile and table and be able to build and maintain React Native projects. DUTIES: Outside of producing quality code in line with industry standards, you will be responsible for providing guidance on product and architectural design.

Work closely with Test Engineers and Product Owners to reproduce and fix any reported bugs and issues.

Effectively maintain and manage the various code repositories. Regular collaboration and review of pull requests will be an essential part of the development lifecycle.

Work closely with a team of Product Owners to plan and estimate project deliverables and actively be involved in sprint planning sessions as well as project retrospectives. We work with a number of project management and productivity tools such as Jira, Trello, Mattermost and Toggl. REQUIREMENTS: Minimum of 2 – 4 years coding experience in Native Android application development.

Strong Java for Android skills and comfortable working with Android Studio.

Experience integrating with 3rd party SDK’s and API’s and working with RESTful web services using JSON or XML.

Experience in publishing and managing applications on the Play Store as well as understanding design and layouts for both mobile and tablet.

Applicants should have experience in best practices for application design and architecture within the mobile context.

You will also be required to build and maintain React Native projects. Advantageous – A tertiary qualification in Computer Science or an equivalent. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.