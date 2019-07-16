Software AG named a visionary for Industrial IoT platforms

Gartner has named Software AG a Visionary in the “Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms” report for its Cumulocity IoT Platform.

This Magic Quadrant includes Niche Players and Visionaries only, due to the youth of the market.

Software AG was placed furthest for completeness of vision.

Software AG’s chief product officer, Dr Stefan Sigg, comments: “The Industrial Internet of Things is our primary focus. By placing in the Visionaries quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for industrial IoT platforms, we feel that we prove that our breadth of technologies for successful IoT transformation is going to lead the IoT market.

“For our customers, the approach of starting small and fast but thinking big and long-term makes it possible to innovate rapidly, while minimising risk and decreasing time to value.”