SQL Developer

Our Client based in the Northern Suburbs is seeking to employ a SQL Developer who will join their Recon and Data Team. This role has product development and support function where dealing with high volume transactional data that needs to be reconciled daily with the relevant systems; supporting these products with Finance is a key role. There are constantly new products added or enhanced where integration is required to vendors that require SQL development.

Responsibilities

– Writing SQL queries and stored procedures

– Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services understanding to implement

– Document according to integration standards and release management documentation

– Working with and understand File Transport systems like MQ

– Work daily with Microsoft SQL Server Family

– Daily Support a Financial System on Reconciliation queries with Vendors

– Data analysis and reporting to the business

– Understanding and work with MySQL

– Regular Implement the Technical Specification through a developed solution

– Investigation, diagnosis and solution development and testing

– Develop and support some old platform solutions on SQL 2016

– Design, Develop systems according to business and design requirement specification

– Investigation, diagnosis and solution development and testing

– Ensure that the developed solution will work according to system requirements

Mandatory skills and experience required:

– 3-5 Years’ experience as SQL Developer/Programmer

– Financial Background or proven experience

– Qualifications, Degree, Diploma

– Development Background preference

– Working with MQ or Control M

Soft Skills

– Strong Work Ethic

– Positive Attitude

– Good Communication Skills

– Time Management Abilities

– Problem-Solving Skills

– Acting as a Team Player

– Self-Confidence

– Ability to Accept and Learn from Criticism

– Take initiative

– Flesh out requirements when they are incomplete

– Conflict management skills

– Continuously skill up his own knowledge

– Willing to learn

Learn more/Apply for this position