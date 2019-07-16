VPNs stress server security, vendor reputation

As internet users increasingly turn to VPN providers for enhanced online privacy, questions regarding their data protection while using the services arise.

In a nutshell, the ability to ensure server security, variety of geographical locations, the reputation of the infrastructure services provider, and minimal downtime is what VPNs are looking for when setting up points of presence.

The growing popularity of VPN services is reflected in the statistics of its market. The global VPN market is estimated to reach $2,77-billion this year and will continue growing at a CAGR of 22% through 2026 to reach $8,78-billion.

When it comes to regional usage of VPN services, Asia Pacific tops the list with owning 30% share of global users, followed by Latin America with 23% and North America with 17%.

Privacy is paramount for the VPN users, and VPN providers make it a top priority to ensure their server locations are meeting the highest standards in this respect, says Vincentas Grinius, CEO of Heficed, an IP address, cloud, and bare metal solutions provider working with VPNs.

“The VPN business is all about trust and data protection,” Grinius says. “Based on our experience working with VPNs, they pay extra attention to how their servers are stored and secured. A data breach or leak would have devastating consequences for any VPN provider.

“To minimize the risks, VPNs tend to diversify their server pool among several reputable server vendors, but reputation and ability to provide top-class security is a standard that is never compromised.”

There are numerous reasons why people opt to use VPN: some use it to protect their online privacy, while others do it to bypass censorship or to access content not available in their region.

Alternatively, people use VPN to avoid excessive targeted advertising or to play video games without regional restrictions. Whichever the case, all users of VPN want to take control of their privacy and security without losing their internet speed, making it a priority for every VPN service when setting up their locations.

“The network of VPN’s servers must be widespread yet not too distant from their user base. Farther locations translate to higher latency, which means poorer connection for the user. No VPN user wants to spend extra time waiting for data, and VPNs are certainly prioritizing that. Reliable traffic speed, of course, is another parameter the infrastructure providers must ensure,” Grinius says.

Finally, a VPN must be available around the clock for the service to be considered reliable. Downtime and shaky connection are unwanted, and with such a competitive market space, users can instantly switch their provider.

“VPNs are extremely precautious about their server uptime because every disturbance in server availability makes it impossible for users to connect via that particular region,” Grinius says. “Bigger providers have several servers running in the same area simultaneously, but even that might not absorb the effect of server downtime.

“Additionally, every VPN needs a reliable source of IP addresses, as only a limited amount of users can use a single address at the same time. Some IPs get flagged if users engage in malicious activities, making them unusable in the future.”