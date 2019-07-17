BT among first global MSPs for Azure networking virtual WAN services

BT has announced a range of new managed network services for multinational customers deploying applications and IT services in Microsoft Azure.

The announcement comes on the back of the Microsoft Inspire partner event in Las Vegas, where BT has been announced as one of the first partners of the new Azure Networking Managed Services Provider programme.

The new managed Azure Networking services take customers all the way from conceptual design of cloud solutions, through build and operation to future evolution.

The services include consultancy, managed cloud security and managed services for Azure Virtual Wide Area Networking (WAN) as well as Azure ExpressRoute connectivity deep into the cloud. They will be available directly from BT and through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

To deliver these new capabilities, BT has invested in cloud-native networking skills and tooling. By providing end-to-end visibility and management of hybrid infrastructures spanning branches, WAN and multi-cloud hybrid environments, BT can help customers increase automation, lower risks and accelerate adoption of cloud services with excellent levels of security.

Maria Grazia Pecorari, MD: strategy and digital solutions at BT’s Global unit, comments: “BT’s new suite of Azure Networking managed services will help customers consume cloud services without barriers. It will show them where they are on their intelligent enterprise cloud journey and create the right cloud architecture to deliver the agility and flexibility they need.”

Ross Ortega, partner programme manager: Azure Networking at Microsoft, says: “We are delighted that our customers can now benefit from BT’s cloud networking capabilities, security expertise and global reach as a Microsoft Managed Service Provider for Azure Networking.”