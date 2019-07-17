Lead SQL Developer Cape Town

We have a great opportunity has presented itself at one of the country’s top investment management firms. They are looking for a SQL Tech Lead to join their dynamic environment and manage a team of Developers as well as the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems.

Requirements:

You need to be able to:

– Manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain

– Lead a team of developers (+/- 5 developers)

– Personally contribute to their technical solutions and initiatives

Role requirements:

– 8 years’ professional development experience – must able to perform at a senior developer level

– Very strong skills in writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying.

– Solid MS stack experience (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

– Experience & implementing relational and dimensional database structures.

This is permanent role based near the V&A Waterfront Cape Town offering up to R1mill per annum based on experience, skillset and current level (room to negotiate for the right person).

