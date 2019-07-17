Macsteel enables B2B e-commerce platform

In what it believes is a first for the steel sector, Macsteel has launched an e-commerce B2B platform to sell steel online, giving customers 24/7 access to a sales and enquiry environment.

“Business is no longer constrained to the hours between 8am and 5pm, and we found that many of our customers handle their administration and place their orders after hours. In order to enable an effective online ordering system, we added a constant enquiry option to facilitate a seamless process,” says Candice Menoita, senior marketing manager at Macsteel.

She adds that customers have always been central to Macsteel’s operations and this initiative improves customer service by enabling them to place orders and interact with sales staff at their convenience, with no downtime, for optimal time prioritisation.

“The growth of online purchasing is equally relevant across the traditional retail sectors as it is within the B2B space, and this responds directly to customers’ needs for 24/7 access to sales,” she adds.

The service is live across Macsteel Cape Town, Durban and Germiston South as well as Trading Pipes, Fittings and Flanges and will shortly be live at Trading Nelspruit, Trading Bloemfontein, Trading Welkom, Fluid Control Cape Town, Fluid Control Durban and Fluid Control Boksburg.