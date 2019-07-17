Vodacom enters consumer IoT market

Vodacom has entered the consumer Internet of Things (IoT) market with V by Vodacom, a range of devices that allow customers to connect and monitor their home, their kids, their pets and their possessions even when they are not there.

Consumers can now connect their compatible home and leisure IoT devices to the Vodacom dedicated global IoT network using a dedicated IoT V-Sim.

The V by Vodacom range includes the V-Pet tracker, V-Kids Watch tracker, V-bag tracker and a V-Home Safety starter kit with a multipurpose sensor, siren, HD camera and a mobile WiFi hub.

The cellular IoT products come with worry-fee connectivity via the V-Sim, GPS device tracking, notification alerts when your pets, kids or possessions move outside of a virtual fenced area and a V-Home monitoring service as part of the V-Home Safety Kit.

Saloshni Muthal, executive head of consumer IOT at Vodacom, says: “The risks to the safety and security of our homes and family members are something we all worry about daily and want to ensure that with V by Vodacom, South Africa’s leading mobile network operator is able to empower customers to keep track of the things they love. In this way, Vodacom remains committed to transforming the lives of all citizens via the application of new and innovative technologies.

“The Internet of Things is exciting for Africa because of its potential to tackle many of the challenges faced on the continent and the socio-economic benefits it brings. For us at Vodacom, the V range of consumer IoT propositions both now and in the future will help customers to live a better connected life. We at Vodacom truly believe that IoT can be leveraged to create meaningful change,” Muthal adds.

Consumers can connect their “V by Vodacom” devices in a number of ways, including:

* The dedicated consumer IoT sim or “V-Sim” which is provided with all cellular V by Vodacom devices and sold at Vodacom stores. These can also be purchased on their own as sim only subscriptions for those customers wanting to connect their existing consumer IoT devices.

* The V by Vodafone smartphone app, providing customers with a single, intuitive overview of V by Vodacom products and sim only IoT subscriptions registered to their account. Setting up each product is simple: customers scan a QR code on the sim product packaging to register and with a few short steps they are activated.

* Payment methods which include a monthly subscription fee which is added to the monthly bill of existing Vodacom post-paid customers and is deducted from the airtime wallet from existing Vodacom prepaid customers. Non-Vodacom customers will be able to use their credit for subscription payments in the near future.

* A single fixed monthly price plan for each product connected by a V-Sim.