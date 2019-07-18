C# Winforms developer – Cape Town

C# Winforms Developer
Tayla Allan
Cape Town
(email address)
My client – one of South Africa’s first choice retail companies – is in need of a C# Winforms developer.
Join a small team as they start their journey into more of a mobile tech space, creating an environment that offers massive career progression.
Skills needed:
- Winforms
- C#
- HTML
- CSS
- SQL
Duties and requirements:
- Maintaining and extending a windows forms application
- Participating in every aspect of development and implementation
- Designing and building product according to specification
- Desire to learn and progress
Email your CV to (email address)