C# Winforms developer – Cape Town

C# Winforms Developer

Tayla Allan

Cape Town

(email address)

My client – one of South Africa’s first choice retail companies – is in need of a C# Winforms developer.

Join a small team as they start their journey into more of a mobile tech space, creating an environment that offers massive career progression.

Skills needed:

Winforms

C#

HTML

CSS

SQL

Duties and requirements:

Maintaining and extending a windows forms application

Participating in every aspect of development and implementation

Designing and building product according to specification

Desire to learn and progress

Email your CV to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position