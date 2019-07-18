C# Winforms developer – Cape Town

Jul 18, 2019

C# Winforms Developer

Tayla Allan

Cape Town

(email address)

My client – one of South Africa’s first choice retail companies – is in need of a C# Winforms developer.

Join a small team as they start their journey into more of a mobile tech space, creating an environment that offers massive career progression.

Skills needed:

  • Winforms
  • C#
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • SQL

Duties and requirements:

  • Maintaining and extending a windows forms application
  • Participating in every aspect of development and implementation
  • Designing and building product according to specification
  • Desire to learn and progress

Email your CV to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position