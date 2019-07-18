Java Developer (Mid to Snr)

Partially remote

A company in the Northern Suburbs of Cape town is seeking a Java Developer to join to a team of developers rewriting a number of existing systems from .Net to Java.

This is a full stack position but the main requirement is back end Java using the Spring Framework.

This opportunity will connect you to a community of developers, and although it’s likely that this contract may extend a few times, there are many opportunities within the same community on other Java Projects.

Benefits of taking on this project:

The client has an outcomes based approach, once settled into the company a couple remote days a week is possible, it’s a flexible environment for responsible individuals

This project may provide the Developer the opportunity to learn either Angular or React if they haven’t had that exposure as yet.

Requirements:

Minimum 4 years Java Development experience

Experience in Microservices (Spring) is an absolute must

Willingness to take steps to learn and upskill in the area’s the project requires

React/Angular would be an advantage but not required

Responsible and able to work without being micromanaged

Exposure to mobile development would be a plus but not a requirement

