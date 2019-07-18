MOU a boost for African maths education

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen education, training and research in mathematical sciences in Africa.

Speaking at the signing, African Development Bank Vice President for Agriculture and Human Development, Jennifer Blanke stressed the strong partnership between the Bank and AIMS-NEI. “The MOU gives us a framework for the operationalization of the partnership,” she says.

The partnership sets the framework for collaboration between the two institutions on enhanced mathematical research and innovation in key areas of the continent’s development challenges. It will also facilitate the design and implementation of new projects and programs and further cooperation in events related to science and technology.

Thierry Zomahoun, president and CEO of AIMS, says: “Africa must not sit on the sidelines as others create technology and we consume it. If we want to leverage AI and other cutting edge technologies and compete globally, we must train researchers and engineers who create the equations and algorithms that create transformative technologies. That’s what we are doing at AIMS and we look forward to operationalizing this partnership with transformative projects to serve African countries and industries.”

Since its inception in 2003, AIMS has graduated close to 2000 students from 43 countries (32% women) from its six centres with a master’s in mathematical sciences. AIMS is unique in that 70% of alumni remain on the continent. Thirty-five percent of graduates are pursuing further studies with 253 having completed a doctorate (307 in progress).

Fifty percent of alumni are working in the 10 critical fields of education, ICT, data science, engineering, finance and statistics, trade, commerce, energy, and entrepreneurship. In 2018, AIMS launched a one-of-its-kind master’s in machine intelligence that gives students the foundational tools to create technology for today and tomorrow.