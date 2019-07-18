Netstar partners with Red Alert for saddle tracking

Altronm subsidiary Netstar has partnered with cleaning and security solutions provider Red Alert Service Solutions to bring the first saddle tracking solution to the South African equestrian market.

According to Pierre Bruwer, MD of Netstar: “Theft from horse tack rooms has become a growing trend in recent years. With some saddles costing anywhere from R20 000 to above R100 000, the loss of these assets has a marked impact on owners’ pockets.

“Safeguarding our communities is at the core of what Netstar does. To this end, we continually invest in research and development to create solutions that go beyond just vehicle tracking. Today, we are able to track nearly any mobile item. If our unit fits it, we can track it.”

The Netstar Dynamic Asset Tracking & Recovery unit is a small and self-sustaining device. Once installed in the saddle, it does not need to be maintained for a period of up to three years. During this time, if the device is activated it will transmit a strong signal initiating the Netstar recovery process.

Clinton Venter, regional director of Red Alert Service Solutions, comments: “Saddle theft is rarely a spontaneous event. It takes a degree of careful planning, with criminal syndicates often behind the robberies. To offer our equestrian clients an additional layer of security and increased peace of mind, we partnered with Netstar for a solution that allowed our clients to track their saddles.”

The Netstar Dynamic Asset Tracking & Recovery unit will be available at Red Alert Gauteng offices with plans to expand nationwide in the near future.