Senior Developers needed – Cape Town – Negotiable between R780k and R960k

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We are looking for bright sparks that have been in the game for 5 years and above to join a company that is looking for innovative thinkers and game changers.

There is massive growth potential within the business, opportunity to work with great developers, working on great and innovative tech.

Technologies You Need To Know:

– Agile development methodologies including Kanban and Scrum

– BDD

– TDD

– .NET Framework (min v4.5)

– .NET Core

– SQL

– C#

– TSQL

– HTML/CSS/JavaScript

– Entity Framework (min v6)

– Entity Framework Core (min v1.1)

– Dapper

– LINQ

– Front End frameworks (Angular 4/5 or React/React Native)

– NET/Web Forms

– NO-SQL

What We Need From You:

– BSc or B Com in Information Systems

– 8+ years’ experience

Reference Number for this position is JP40263 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a salary between R780k and R960k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience.

