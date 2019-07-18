A reputable retail software giant known for being a specialist in designing software point of sale systems in the Cape Town is in search of their next Senior Java developer. You will responsible for coding, maintaining and evaluating the systems.Education:
- Matric
- Certificate, diploma or degree in IT or similar
Experience:
- 5-7 Java experience
- Exposure to BDD
- Must hava worked in a Scrum Agile environment
- Retail Business Domain Knowledge advantageous
Job Output:
- Diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills
- Develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations
- You will work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications
- Research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems
For more information contact:Vuyiseka KewutiRecruitment Consultant