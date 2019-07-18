Senior Systems Engineer

Senior Systems Engineer – 1 year contract role

Highly negotiable market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.

A vacancy has arisen for a Senior Systems Engineer to join the Information Technology Services team at our client. The key responsibility of the role will be to provide a level of excellence in managing and supporting our client’s Microsoft environments, both on-premise and in the cloud.

Preference will be given to appropriately qualified, previously disadvantaged candidates, in accordance with our client’s commitment to Employment Equity.

PRIMARY JOB FUNCTIONS:

– Manage Active Directory and all of its components (Group Policy, Site & Services, AD replication, AD schema, DNS, NTFS permissions, AD audit, DHCP)

– Full management of Microsoft exchange including integration with AD and Mimecast services for archiving.

– Manage all Microsoft servers

– Manage Azure environment

– Manage all SQL databases

– Perform and manage all Microsoft system installations and upgrades

SECONDARY JOB FUNCTIONS:

– Assist in managing backup solutions for all systems

– Assist in managing IIS based websites

– Assist IT manager to product MIS reporting.

– Assist with the training of junior team members

– Support the helpdesk when required

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

– Minimum 5 year experience with Microsoft products

– Tertiary Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

– Microsoft certifications

– Extensive knowledge of Active Directory, Azure and Exchange

– Good knowledge of all other Microsoft systems

– Good understanding of backup methodology

KEY COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

– Good problem solving and analytical skills

– Well-developed communication skills

– Ability to work under pressure with limited supervision

– Ability to maintain service standards

– Ability to work accurately

– Ability to work in a team environment

– Action orientated

– High attention to detail.

– Ability to liaise with all levels of management in a professional manner

Please note: only candidates being considered will be contacted.

