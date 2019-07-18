Software Engineer – Stellenbosch

Software Engineer – Stellenbosch

If you are successful, you can expect to work with some of the best developers in the market using technologies such as NodeJS, Typescript, ReactJS, Kubernetes, MongoDB and the AWS stack.

The engineering process

The goal is simple: produce quality code as efficiently as possible

How do they achieve this?

Code reviews: on all code, automated testing, automated deployments, and using consistent tooling across projects.

Requirements

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a developer/software engineer writing production code is essential. Regardless of your technical background, as long as you are willing to learn new technologies and have an analytical mind they are willing to train you up in new tech!

Don’t live in Stellenbosch?

If you live in Cape Town, there are remote working options available on a case-by-case basis. If you live elsewhere in South Africa, and wish to relocate to Stellenbosch, relocation assistance can be arranged.

To apply, send your CV and a description of why you think you’d be a great fit for the job to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position