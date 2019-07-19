BT elevates Schindler’s network

BT has signed a contract with Schindler, one of the world’s leading providers of elevators, escalators and moving walkways, as well as maintenance and modernisation services.

BT will provide Schindler with a reliable and secure network and voice solution connecting about 500 sites worldwide.

BT will deploy and manage a consolidated global network infrastructure for Schindler, connecting their data centres, offices, factories and contact centres globally using IP Connect, BT’s highly reliable and secure network service and a global internet solution. This will remove the complexity of dealing with a multitude of network operators. It will offer Schindler better visibility of cost and performance as well as improved end-to-end service quality.

Matteo Attrovio, CIO at Schindler Group, says: “A global, secure, integrated network is a crucial element of our digital strategy. It will allow us to move from a fragmented network of suppliers to a global provider who can offer a fully managed, high quality end-to-end network service.”

Bas Burger, CEO of Global, BT, comments: “We are proud to have been chosen by Schindler as a trusted advisor on their digital transformation journey. Schindler is a fast-growing, global company, and we are happy to support them with our services and expertise all around the globe. Schindler moves more than one billion people every day, and it is fantastic that we can support them in providing a safe and secure service.”