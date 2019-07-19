Machine Learning Lead Developer

Join a company that has evolved to become one of South Africa’s leading Industrial IoT firms, offering end-to-end industrial Digital Productivity and Workplace Safety solutions that leverage machine vision and machine learning domain knowledge, as well as enterprise software engineering capabilities. Collaboration and passion drive our expert team to innovate and deliver excellence making them pioneers in the field.

Key Responsibilities

– Lead the development activities required by the company’s machine vision and machine learning products.

– Software design and development.

– Advising on best practices in the MV/ML development team

– Form part of the company’s architecting forum responsible of technical reviews.

– Keeping up to date with advances in machine vision and machine learning technologies.

– Take responsibility for significant modules of the system.

Core Requirements

– University Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering with software development subjects.

– Formal training in digital signal processing and/or machine learning advantageous.

– +4 years of applicable work experience.

– Experience in leading a team of developers.

– Experience in developing in C++ and Python.

– Experience in developing of machine vision algorithms.

– Experience in applying deep learning models such as CNNs, UNETs, VAEs, GANs, RNNs on images and video.

– Knowledge of Agile software development processes.

– Experience in Tensorflow, Pytorch, Azure, Scipy, Numpy, OpenCV.

– Mature, motivated, quick learner, enthusiastic, personality and aptitude to take initiative.

– Willing to learn and gain experience and share the learning with colleagues (i.e. team player).

– Ability to communicate effectively.

Learn more/Apply for this position