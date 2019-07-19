Made-in-SA taxi hailing app launches

Taxi Live Africa is a new locally-developed, mobile phone application that lets metered, private and owner-run taxi drivers to use electronic hailing.

Taxi Live Africa has engaged with metered and mini-bus taxi associations on the development of the app. Following a soft launch at the end of June, Taxi Live Africa received more than 700 registrations in Durban alone and is also getting applications from drivers in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The company plans to roll out to the two major cities within weeks, then to extend the service to other South African cities over the next few months.

The objective is to attract as many licensed taxi drivers as possible nationally, says Taxi Live Africa founder Luvuyo Ntshayi.”Over the past two weeks we have also seen a substantial growth of users downloading the app and we’re confident that we have found the answer to both the drivers’ and passengers’ prayers,” he adds.

Apart from the regular ride hailing feature, Taxi Live Africa include an emergence button, live chat support, ride scheduling, and the police emergency number.

To register as a Taxi Live Africa driver, several criteria need to be met. For example, vehicles may not be older than six years; they must be four-door cars; and drivers must supply all certificates and permits.

The Taxi Live Africa app allows passengers to select their journey and pay with either their cards or cash at the end of their journey.