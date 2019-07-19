.NET Developer

Our client an international technology company, in the Geographical Information Systems (GIS) GIS space, are seeking highly skilled, enthusiastic ASP.Net developers. Successful candidates will join their development team in Cape Town working on a mature, workflow-driven application, used by major natural resource companies and government agencies around the world.

You would join an established and welcoming team that has embarked on an exciting journey of developing Web-based APIs to deliver our product, which are then consumed by the client-side modules we are building using Angular 2.

We are looking for smart people who can get things done, to work in a team within a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to extending & maintaining our software. We offer a diverse, challenging, engaging and informative environment, as a platform for significantly improving your development skills.

EDUCATION

– Computer Science/ Information Technology university degree or diploma

EXPERIENCE IN [4 TO 7 YEARS]:

– Software design & implementation using OOP techniques

– Application development within the web environment

– Net and VB.Net [or C#.Net but will be required to program in VB.Net]

– Structured Query Language (SQL 2005 and later)

– Working knowledge of HTML & CSS

– Working knowledge of JavaScript (jQuery an advantage)

– Working in a Scrum team on large enterprise systems

PROFICIENCY WITH:

– Visual Studio 2010 or later

– MS SQL Server 2005 or later

– IIS 6 or later.

EXPOSURE TO:

– Case management

– Version control

– GIS an advantage (specifically Esri’s ArcGIS for Server)

PERSONAL SKILLS:

– Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges

– Must be able to work in a dynamic, changing environment

– Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions

– Strong sense of ownership, urgency & drive

– Good interpersonal skills

