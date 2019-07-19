R1,5m up for grabs from DBSA

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has launched a competition aimed at getting young people in the country to come up with solutions to some of South Africa’s infrastructure challenges.

Called the DBSA Youth Challenge, the competition invites entrants aged 18 to 35 to submit innovative development ideas that address infrastructural needs across various sectors. The winning submissions will attract a total of R1,5-million in prize money.

The DBSA sees the competition as an opportunity for young people to have a voice and participate in the economy, thereby bringing them from the margins to the centre. With technology making it possible to change the way services are delivered, the development institution believes there is room for more young people to get involved in finding innovative solutions to infrastructure problems that will directly influence their future.

“As development practitioners we partner with stakeholders to co-produce impactful development solutions. Through initiatives such as the DBSA Youth Challenge, we look forward to working more closely with a segment of our society that is the foundation for our country’s future,” says Sebolelo Matsoso, head of communication and marketing at DBSA.

Ideas must address one or more of the infrastructure development needs within the DBSA’s core sectors which are energy, water, transport, Information Communication Technology (ICT) and/or social sectors; namely health, education and human settlements (housing) sectors. Entries should be original, relevant to society, scalable and feasible. Entries open this week and close on 31 August.

Interested individuals can submit their ideas via https://dbsayouthchallange.org or by posting them to DBSA, PO Box 1234, Halfway House, 1685, Midrand. The top 10 finalists will have an opportunity to promote their ideas and network with potential sponsors before the three winners are announced at a Gala event later in the year.