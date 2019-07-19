Radio Frequency Network Engineer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

– National Diploma, Higher National Diploma or a BTech Degree (Electrical Engineering – light current).

– Minimum of five years work experience, obtained within a telecommunications environment. Technical knowledge, relating specifically to RF systems, communication systems and antennas. 

– Posses good fault finding and analytical skills. 

– Posses good administrative skills. 

– Be prepared to travel. 

– Be computer literate (Linux, MS Windows, MS Office)

– Fall Arrest certification would be advantageous.

DUTIES

– Monitor the existing radio frequency network and ensure maximum availability, with minimum downtime. 

– Maintain, repair and upgrade the existing radio frequency network, of high sites and repeater sites. 

– In consultation with the Network Planning Personnel, identify areas where RF coverage is inadequate and commission new sites in these areas. 

– Manage an effective preventative maintenance plan, pertaining specifically to the radio frequency network. 

– Install, maintain, repair and upgrade the network of telemetry field units, used to tests customer’s vehicles. 

– Manage an effective inventory control system, relating specifically to the various components of the radio frequency network. 

– Manage configuration control and engineering change procedures and documentation.  Manage all fixed assets relating to the network, and ensure that they are maintained in a serviceable condition at all times. 

– Ensure that any work carried-out to the radio frequency network is completed in the most cost effective manner. 

– Liaise with internal / external customers on issues pertaining to the radio frequency network.

– Assist with new developments and modifications, pertaining to the radio frequency network

CONTACT DETAILS

Tshidi Magau

(contact number)

(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position