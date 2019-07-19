Senior Data Analyst

Our client is seeking a Senior Data Analyst to join their East London team. Minimum Requirements:- *EE Position *Relevant Tertiary Qualification *Minimum 5 years applicable experience. KPA’s to include:- *Understand Assurance reporting and operational requirements including business data flow and data structures *Develop an understanding of the Assurance business concepts and be able to translate additional requirements / insights with SQL queries to produce appropriate data *Work collaboratively with business and IT to analyse requirements, develop, and support BI and Reporting projects *Planning, tracking and reporting time to be spend on software development of projects, tasks and

ad-hoc requests. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to (email address). If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

