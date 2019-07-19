Takealot, Superbalist plan annual shopping bonanza

The Takealot Group is planning what it believes to be a first-of-its-kind shopping event in South Africa.

The Ultimate Checkout Sale is the Takealot Group’s beginnings of creating a South African version of an annual shopping event akin to those already established in the US, China and India.

Kim Reid, Takealot Group CEO, says: “The year on year growth of Black Friday is an excellent indication of the appetite for big shopping events in South Africa.

“Internationally, annual events such as Amazon’s Prime Day, Alibaba’s Singles Day and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days highlight the demand for tailored shopping experiences in addition to great deals. What makes The Ultimate Checkout different is that it is built on shopper behaviour and we are hoping to establish this as an annual event.”

The Ultimate Checkout deals are based on analysis of behaviour and trends of over 1,7-million shoppers on Takealot (online general retail) and Superbalist (fashion and homeware). This shopper-centric approach focuses on the highest rated, most searched for, and most wish-listed products.

The Ultimate Checkout will kick off at 00:01 on 24 July and run as follows:

* 24 July – Day 1: Deals on highest rated products

* 25 July – Day 2: Deals on most searched for products + highest rated products

* 26 July – Day 3: Deals on most wish-listed products + most searched for products + highest rated products

Shoppers who purchase across both Takealot and Superbalist over The Ultimate Checkout period, 24 – 26 July, will stand a chance to win a grand prize of R20 000 in vouchers from Takealot (R10 000) and Superbalist (R10 000).