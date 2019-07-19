Tickets now on sale for this year’s rAge

rAge has secured its spot as one of the highlights on the electronic gaming calendar, with more than 34 000 gamers and enthusiasts attending the event last year.

And this year, organisers say, visitors will once again cross the threshold at the TicketPro Dome to a three-day thrill-fest to get lost in the fantasy-inspired whirlwind of gaming, cosplay, geek culture, tech and gaming merch that is Planet rAge.

rAge 2019 has been ramped up another level with a brand-new look and feel, with the introduction of an awesome new logo, that rings in a new era of incredible for the event.

“The industry we’re in is always updating things, pushing boundaries and doing something new. We’ve had the same look and feel for the rAge logo since we started out in 2003, so it was long overdue for a refresh,” says Michael James, senior project manager.

Tickets for the expo are on sale now and tickets to the NAG LAN, Southern Africa’s largest BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer/Console) LAN, will be on sale from 27 July via the rAge website.

The annual rAge expo, now in its 17th year, offers visitors a full weekend of gaming, technology, gadgets and geek lifestyle entertainment. Fantasy fanatics can literally immerse themselves in the culture, explore, touch and try out the latest gaming goods available, and escape reality completely.

New games to play, the latest gaming hardware to try out, esports play and spectating, locally developed games, show specials, competitions and giveaways – the weekend is going to be so jam-packed with things to do, play and see, says James.

When is rAge?

Friday 27 September – 10h00-18h00

Saturday 28 September – 09h00-18h00

Sunday 29 September – 09h00-16h00

Where is rAge?

The TicketPro Dome, Johannesburg

How do I buy tickets to rAge 2019?

Online or at Ticketpro outlets

Day Pass – R160 per person (ticket valid for entry for one day only)

Weekend Pass – R320 per person (ticket valid for entry for all three days)

Children under six are free

The following tickets are only available to purchase at the door:

Family Pass – R540 per family (ticket valid for one day for 2 adults + 2 children aged between six & 18)

Student Pass – R110 per person (ticket valid for Friday only upon presentation of valid student card)