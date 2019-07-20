ERP Developer

Responsibilities

– Provide a hands-on development approach to the Navision Software deployed throughout the business.

– Design, develop and maintain integration functions into existing platforms within the business.

– Help manage and control the Global Software Environments.

– Assist with implementing new functionality and software upgrading.

– Support end-users with the Navision ERP system at the various clients.

– Ensure that the needs of users are met in accordance with service level agreements.

– Ensuring the Dynamics NAV system is accessible to users at all times. To take responsibility for highlighting areas of inadequacy and proposing steps for improvement.

– Carry out from time to time and as directed, any other duties as required in addition to the above that will be both reasonable and within your capabilities. For Example Other BI and Reporting related functions.

– Ability to work both as a team member and independently.

– Prepared to travel to clients in Africa and South America when required.

This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of responsibilities. The job holder may be required to complete any other reasonable duties in order to achieve business objectives.

Qualifications and Skills

– MCSD Certification

– National Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent Degree/ Diploma

– Preferred 2 years’ software development experience in the following:

– .Net language (C#, VB net, C++) frameworks

– C/AL

– AL

– SSRS

– Basic Database administration knowledge

– Working knowledge of Windows Server 2012 and upwards

– Working knowledge of SQL Server 2008 upwards

– Experience in the Microsoft Dynamics environment is preferred

– Accounting understanding an advantage

