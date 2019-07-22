In Moscow, just 18% of men shop online

The Department of Information Technology (DIT) of the City of Moscow and the city’s digital technologies platform ICT.Moscow have carried out a study of the capital’s digital ecosystems. The results show women shop online (82%) and use food delivery services more frequently (51%) than men.

Almost all residents of Moscow between the ages of 18 and 60 surveyed online are aware of and use digital platforms (99,5% and 99% respectively).

Muscovites identify the most popular areas of application of digital platforms as follows: financial (78%), online shopping (76%), transport (67%), and media and entertainment (62%). Women shop online (76%) and use food delivery services (51%) much more frequently than men.

The study defines digital ecosystems as services that meet the following criteria: they deploy IT infrastructure, are open to partners and operate on a win-win basis (partner relations based on mutual benefit). According to Eduard Lysenko, head of DIT, the representative survey identified what Muscovites regards as the priority features of digital ecosystems and revealed a very high level of penetration of digital ecosystems in daily life.

“On average, the respondents use five digital platforms each, and 71% use them virtually every day. The number of digital services is growing fast, and this is happening in almost every sector. This is а promising area in the global economy. And as far as our export potential is concerned, 9% of the city’s ecosystems are already operating in international markets, while 75% are planning to access the international and regional levels,” notes Lysenko.

According to the survey, Muscovites see using ecosystems as a way of saving money (71%) while valuing convenience (75%) and timesaving (82%) even more; 53% of respondents are ready to switch completely to digital services for their everyday needs; and 7% are already working or earning extra via digital platforms, with a further 52% considering the possibility.