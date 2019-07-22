Senior iOS Developer (Woodstock – Cape Town)

Job Type: Senior iOS Developer
This company is regarded as one of the top Microsoft Partners in South Africa, specialising in creating a competitive advantage for their clients across multiple different industries.
We are looking for Senior iOS Developers.
Responsibilities:
- Work from Designs to build features for the iOS platform in objective C and Swift (predominantly Swift)
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
- Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability
- Work on bug fixing and improving application performance and security
- Continuously discover, evaluate and implement new technologies to maximise development efficiency
Requirements:
- Work experience in software development in an Agile team (SCRUM)
- A Track-record of iOS development on published Apps
- A deep familiarity with Swift and Objective-C
- Experience working with Storyboards for UI design
- Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
- Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
- Experience using Google Anaytics and Firebase in App
- Experience with Facebook integration
- Experience working in environment with Deep stack and endpoints.
- Ability to manage App release and delivery to market through App Store
Benefits:
- Become part of SA’s strongest Microsoft Partners
- Flexi-time
- Extensive training
- Assistance with financial planning
- Performance incentives
- Flexible career path
- Medical aid
- Providence fund
