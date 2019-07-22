Senior iOS Developer (Woodstock – Cape Town)

Jul 22, 2019

Job Type: Senior iOS Developer

Location: Cape Town – Woodstock

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: R720,000 – R840,000

This company is regarded as one of the top Microsoft Partners in South Africa, specialising in creating a competitive advantage for their clients across multiple different industries.

We are looking for Senior iOS Developers.

Responsibilities:

  • Work from Designs to build features for the iOS platform in objective C and Swift (predominantly Swift)
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
  • Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability
  • Work on bug fixing and improving application performance and security
  • Continuously discover, evaluate and implement new technologies to maximise development efficiency

Requirements:

  • Work experience in software development in an Agile team (SCRUM)
  • A Track-record of iOS development on published Apps
  • A deep familiarity with Swift and Objective-C
  • Experience working with Storyboards for UI design
  • Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
  • Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
  • Experience using Google Anaytics and Firebase in App
  • Experience with Facebook integration
  • Experience working in environment with Deep stack and endpoints.
  • Ability to manage App release and delivery to market through App Store

Benefits:

  • Become part of SA’s strongest Microsoft Partners
  • Flexi-time
  • Extensive training
  • Assistance with financial planning
  • Performance incentives
  • Flexible career path
  • Medical aid
  • Providence fund

To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)

