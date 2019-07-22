Senior iOS Developer (Woodstock – Cape Town)

Job Type: Senior iOS Developer

Location: Cape Town – Woodstock

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: R720,000 – R840,000

This company is regarded as one of the top Microsoft Partners in South Africa, specialising in creating a competitive advantage for their clients across multiple different industries.

We are looking for Senior iOS Developers.

Responsibilities:

Work from Designs to build features for the iOS platform in objective C and Swift (predominantly Swift)

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability

Work on bug fixing and improving application performance and security

Continuously discover, evaluate and implement new technologies to maximise development efficiency

Requirements:

Work experience in software development in an Agile team (SCRUM)

A Track-record of iOS development on published Apps

A deep familiarity with Swift and Objective-C

Experience working with Storyboards for UI design

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle

Experience using Google Anaytics and Firebase in App

Experience with Facebook integration

Experience working in environment with Deep stack and endpoints.

Ability to manage App release and delivery to market through App Store

Benefits:

Become part of SA’s strongest Microsoft Partners

Flexi-time

Extensive training

Assistance with financial planning

Performance incentives

Flexible career path

Medical aid

Providence fund

