Systems Analyst

– Management and support of SAP Clients, Transports, Users, Roles and Gateways
– System and Interface monitoring of a multi-tier SAP landscape with multiple integration points for ABAP, Java and other SAP/non-SAP systems
– Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
– Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC
– Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements
– Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge