Systems Analyst (Information Systems – Basis Admin / Basis Consulting) X 2

Jul 23, 2019

  • Management and support of SAP Clients, Transports, Users, Roles and Gateways

  • System and Interface monitoring of a multi-tier SAP landscape with multiple integration points for ABAP, Java and other SAP/non-SAP systems

  • Responsible for user management (Examples: User creation/changes; Role management; Housekeeping; End user support; Governance; LDAP, IDM)

  • Responsible for Printer and Job Management (Examples: Printer Creation/Changes; Installations; Job Creation/Planning/ Checking; Consulting)

  • Responsible for monitoring (Examples: RFC; Logs; Queues; Jobs; PI Channels; IDOCs; AIF; SolMan)

  • Responsible for shared 3rd party tasks (Examples: SharedPI; Intense support; Transports; SAP OSS; Virtual Forge; EDC; Axway CFT)

  • Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy

  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

  • Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

  • Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation

  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC

  • Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

  • Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations

 REQUIREMENTS

  • Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects

  • Experience using SAP ERP 6.0 and SAP Solution Manager 7.2

  • Good Linux, Oracle and HANA knowledge

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

 QUALIFICATION 

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum 3+ Years’ experience administering SAP systems

  • 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

