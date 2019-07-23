Systems Analyst (Information Systems – Basis Admin / Basis Consulting) X 2

- Management and support of SAP Clients, Transports, Users, Roles and Gateways
- System and Interface monitoring of a multi-tier SAP landscape with multiple integration points for ABAP, Java and other SAP/non-SAP systems
- Responsible for user management (Examples: User creation/changes; Role management; Housekeeping; End user support; Governance; LDAP, IDM)
- Responsible for Printer and Job Management (Examples: Printer Creation/Changes; Installations; Job Creation/Planning/ Checking; Consulting)
- Responsible for monitoring (Examples: RFC; Logs; Queues; Jobs; PI Channels; IDOCs; AIF; SolMan)
- Responsible for shared 3rd party tasks (Examples: SharedPI; Intense support; Transports; SAP OSS; Virtual Forge; EDC; Axway CFT)
- Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy
- Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations
- Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
- Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation
- Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC
- Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements
- Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations
REQUIREMENTS
- Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects
- Experience using SAP ERP 6.0 and SAP Solution Manager 7.2
- Good Linux, Oracle and HANA knowledge
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function
QUALIFICATION
Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent EXPERIENCE
- Minimum 3+ Years’ experience administering SAP systems
- 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous