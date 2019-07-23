Systems Analyst (Information Systems – Basis Admin / Basis Consulting) X 2

Management and support of SAP Clients, Transports, Users, Roles and Gateways

System and Interface monitoring of a multi-tier SAP landscape with multiple integration points for ABAP, Java and other SAP/non-SAP systems

Responsible for user management (Examples: User creation/changes; Role management; Housekeeping; End user support; Governance; LDAP, IDM)

Responsible for Printer and Job Management (Examples: Printer Creation/Changes; Installations; Job Creation/Planning/ Checking; Consulting)

Responsible for monitoring (Examples: RFC; Logs; Queues; Jobs; PI Channels; IDOCs; AIF; SolMan)

Responsible for shared 3rd party tasks (Examples: SharedPI; Intense support; Transports; SAP OSS; Virtual Forge; EDC; Axway CFT)

Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC

Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations

REQUIREMENTS

Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects

Experience using SAP ERP 6.0 and SAP Solution Manager 7.2

Good Linux, Oracle and HANA knowledge

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

QUALIFICATION

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent EXPERIENCE

Minimum 3+ Years’ experience administering SAP systems

5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

