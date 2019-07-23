VodaPay Masterpass enables safe digital payments

Vodacom in collaboration with Mastercard has launched VodaPay Masterpass, which enables Vodacom customers to load any bank card into a secure digital wallet downloaded as an app on their smartphone.

Once loaded, these cards and the secure credentials associated with them are safely stored, enabling the customer to start transacting immediately without the hassle of entering these details each time they make a purchase.

Vodacom customers can buy prepaid data, airtime and sms or voice bundles directly through the app. They can also select the “pay bills” menu option to settle their DStv account, pay a utility bill or take care of a traffic fine.

With the app’s “Scan to Pay” functionality, users can scan a quick response (QR) code to pay for goods and services wherever Masterpass is accepted, including all SnapScan and Zapper merchants. Once a QR code is scanned, the user selects the card they wish to use, and enters their bank PIN number on their own device to complete the transaction.

Mariam Cassim, chief officer of Vodacom Financial Services, says the VodaPay Masterpass app is part of the payments innovation journey Vodacom is driving to give its customers greater flexibility, convenience, and security. Beyond the development of innovative digital payment solutions, the broader Vodacom Financial Services strategy is focussed on the delivery of solutions across Insurance, Lending, Savings and Investments. The Vodapay App is a milestone in the delivery of these services.

“As digital wallets gain popularity, we realise the need to offer our customers solutions that will enable them to adapt to the future of commerce. With so many of our customers now using smartphones, it makes sense to make it easier for them to pay for airtime and data, and conduct a wide range of payments at their favourite merchants – all from a single app. We’ll be adding even more features to the platform in the coming months,” says Cassim.

Mastercard launched Masterpass, its global digital payment service, in South Africa in July 2014. Since then, Mastercard has rapidly grown Masterpass’ acceptance network, with users now able to pay at more than 150 000 retailers and billers nationwide.

“The positive uptake of Masterpass by retailers, and consumers is indicative that digital payments are growing in popularity, as more and more people embrace a digital lifestyle,” says Mark Elliott, division president of Mastercard, Southern Africa. “We are excited to partner with Vodacom to make mobile digital payments a reality for most South Africans, while furthering our strategy to displace cash.”

South Africans can download VodaPay Masterpass from the Apple App store or the Google Play store. Customers will not be charged for transactions made in the app.