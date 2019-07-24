Apple, Intel reported close to $1bn deal

It is believed that Apple is close to inking a $1-billion deal to buy up Intel’s smartphone-modem chip business.

The Wall Street Journal reveals that talks could be finalised as soon as this week.

If an agreement is reached, it is likely to see Apple acquiring Intel’s staff, technology and patents.

The move would help Apple develop 5G mobile phones and phone services.

If it goes through, this would be Apple’s second-biggest acquisition ever, after it’s $3-billion Beats Electronics purchase in 2014.