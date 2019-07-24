Commvault SA welcomes home one of its own

Commvault has announced that industry veteran and long-time Commvault evangelist Johan Scheepers is returning to South Africa as country head.

Scheepers, originally from Pretoria, has been with Commvault for almost 13 years. He was most recently based in Dubai, where he held the role of technical lead for the entire MESAT region. During this period he has developed an understanding of the regional and global channel ecosystem and built strong relationships at both technical and commercial levels across Commvault and its ecosystem.

Wael Mustafa, area vice-president for MESAT at Commvault, comments: “Johan’s long experience working with some of our largest and most strategic global accounts will bring huge value to his already well stablished partner and customer relationships in the region. In recent years he has led local Middle East and MESAT regional technical teams and developed into an established ‘thought leader’ on topics such as digital transformation and the role of technology in driving innovation and growth.

“His international experience, twinned with local know-how, means he is in the best possible position to grow the strategic value we provide to our customers, while at the same time enabling our local partners to maximise the competitive advantage Commvault delivers to their customers in the South African market,” Mustafa adds.

“I am excited to be returning to South Africa and leading the business I was so closely engaged with for so long. I look forward to bringing the experiences I have accumulated over the last 13 years with Commvault, to the team, local partners and our customers too,” says Scheepers. “With this appointment I am looking forward to being able to bring my regional business and deep expertise of Commvault’s solutions to the South Africa team, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running.”