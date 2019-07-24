ContinuitySA named Platinum Reseller by Veeam

ContinuitySA is now a Platinum Reseller, the highest level in the Veeam ProPartner Programme.

“Platinum Resellers like ContinuitySA are a vital part of the Veeam ecosystem, playing a key role in identifying solution opportunities that help their customers meet the demands of an Always-On Enterprise,” says Trent Odgers of Veeam. “Veeam’s success is intimately linked to the high calibre of its business partners and the quality of the solutions they craft for their customers using our software.”

Key benefits for Veeam Platinum Resellers include privileged access to the highest levels of Veeam’s technical teams, greater flexibility in designing client solutions using Veeam software, and joint business planning.

Renier Du Plessis, manager: cloud services at ContinuitySA, says the award of Platinum status as Veeam reseller is a major milestone in ContinuitySA’s cloud journey.

“Cloud is enabling the always-on, always-available business environment, and it is also revolutionising the measures companies can take to build resilience into their DNA, and to ensure business continuity. Backing up data in such a way that it is never lost is critical, and Veeam is a key player in this area,” he says.

“Veeam also offers the edge when it comes to managing data across the hybrid cloud environment that is typical for most companies, and as a Platinum Reseller we will be in an even better position to help our clients mitigate risk and enable swift recovery from any business interruption.”