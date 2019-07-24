Energy-related projects dominate Gauteng South regional science expo

This year’s Eskom Expo for Young Scientists in the Gauteng South’s regional fair featured a surge in research projects in the energy category, with pupils aiming to find alternative solutions to power South Africa.

Pupils looked into cow dung as a source of electricity; creating light with bioluminescence; extracting heat from a compost pile and self-generating hydroelectric power systems as alternate means of energy.

More than 300 pupils from the region gathered to showcase about 200 innovative science and engineering investigations at the science fair, which was held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus.

Gauteng Provincial Coordinator, Raven Motsewabangwe says: “It is quite inspiring to see that our pupils are fully aware of the challenges we face as a country and have taken the initiative to formulate solutions to these problems themselves. The surge in energy related projects brought with it the most imaginative of engineering solutions. South Africa’s future is indeed in good hands”.

The Eskom Special Award winners were:

* Best female project: Waseela Qureshi and Rooman Qureshi from Nizamiye School Mayfair.

* Best energy project: Feza Ijaz and Warda Ijaz from Nizamiye School Mayfair.

* Best developmental project: Eric Motsoahae from Horizon International High School.

* Best innovation project: Viresh Soogreem from Shree Bharat Sharda Mandir School.

A total of 67 learners received bronze medals, 31 received silver and 18 received gold. Learners from Nizamiye School in Mayfair received the most number of medals overall.

From all the projects, a total of 15 projects will be chosen to represent the region at the International Science Fair (ISF) to be held at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng from 24 to 27 September 2019.

At this prestigious event, learners stand a chance to win prizes and bursaries with a total value of R5-million and a scholarship to Germany sponsored by Siemens with a value of R1-million. Learners also stand a chance to be selected to embark on a much sought after international tour ranging from America, Asia, Europe and the rest of Africa.

Eskom Expo Executive Director, Parthy Chetty, says: “Eskom Expo continues to build on the legacy of the founder, the late Dr Derek Gray, to provide a non-racial platform for the thousands of bright young minds in our country, to showcase their talent. The organisation continues to make great strides by expanding across the country and reaching more schools each year, especially in the previously underserved communities. It is fast becoming the only catalyst in the school system to prepare our youth for the 4th industrial revolution (4IR).”

Also in the Gauteng region, schools are invited to take part in the Johannesburg Regional Expo, which takes place at Wits University on Saturday 27 July 2019. This is one of 35 regional science Expos being held annually around the country between July and August – where learners will compete for the chance to participate in the ISF.