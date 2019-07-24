Senior Dynamics 365 CRM Programmer

My client is a Microsoft Gold Partner based in Cape Town. Working with some of the leading brands, they create award-winning business applications and solutions using the latest Microsoft technologies.

As part of their expansion in the Dynamics CRM space, my client are looking for a Senior Developer to join their growing Dynamics CRM practice.

Your main role will be developing bespoke solutions to clients rolling out Dynamics CRM and supporting the environments of those who have an existing CRM.

Required skills:

4+ years experience in Dynamics CRM

Dynamics 365 experience is a bonus

Strong C#, .NET Programming Competency

JavaScript, HTML, CSS

Computer Science Related Degree

What they offer:

Competitive salary

Medical aid and pension fund

Performance bonus

Relocation package (not guaranteed)

If you are interested and would like to apply, get in touch with Liana Robson on (contact number) or send your up to date CV to (email address).

