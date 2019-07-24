Senior Dynamics 365 CRM Programmer
My client is a Microsoft Gold Partner based in Cape Town. Working with some of the leading brands, they create award-winning business applications and solutions using the latest Microsoft technologies.
As part of their expansion in the Dynamics CRM space, my client are looking for a Senior Developer to join their growing Dynamics CRM practice.
Your main role will be developing bespoke solutions to clients rolling out Dynamics CRM and supporting the environments of those who have an existing CRM.
Required skills:
- 4+ years experience in Dynamics CRM
- Dynamics 365 experience is a bonus
- Strong C#, .NET Programming Competency
- JavaScript, HTML, CSS
- Computer Science Related Degree
What they offer:
- Competitive salary
- Medical aid and pension fund
- Performance bonus
- Relocation package (not guaranteed)
If you are interested and would like to apply, get in touch with Liana Robson on (contact number) or send your up to date CV to (email address).