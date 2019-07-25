Altron Karabina appoints Western Cape lead

Microsoft technology partner, Altron Karabina has appointed Marc Fletcher as its new territory lead for the Western Cape.

Fletcher joined the company in 2017 in a business development role and has been focused on growing the Western Cape’s data, planning and analytics, and digital workplace business in the region through sales and account management.

“Marc has a good understanding of Altron Karabina’s technology solutions and I know he really cares and looks after our existing and potential customers. He will represent us well in this important and strategic territory,” says Grant van der Wal, MD of Altron Karabina.

“These are exciting times for the Western Cape region,” Fletcher adds. “Cape Town is highly regarded as being the South African epicentre of technology innovation and start-ups. However, there is also a strong, established, and growing commercial and enterprise business segment that still needs to be serviced.

“For our part, our focus has been with a mix of retail, financial and insurance services, and manufacturing business in the region that we have been aligning our offerings to.

“Prior to joining Altron Karabina, I led a national marketing and business development team from the front line and in the trenches with the sales teams driving market orientation,” he adds. “I still believe in being a hands-on leader and meeting with customers and understanding their business first hand, which facilitates the necessary and important cycling of market intelligence into the strategy as a continuous improvement process.

“Of course, we have lofty targets in place for the Western Cape, but they are achievable. It is about applying our collective experience and strengthening the existing relationships we have, building new ones, and getting the wealth of support from head office in Johannesburg and our colleagues in the broader Altron businesses where needed,” says Fletcher.