Business of Gaming Forum to run alongside Comic Con

The Business of Gaming Forum, exploring the growth an investment potential of this sector, will be held alongside Comic Con Africa at Gallagher Convention Centre in September.

The digital video gaming sector is one of the biggest success stories in the South African entertainment and media industries. Yet, this sector is not fully understood and the investment opportunities are abundant.

The Business of Gaming Forum 2019 aims to connect businesses and brands within the burgeoning entertainment sector and bring the South African gaming sector together.

With a predicted compound annual growth rate of 19,8% between 2017 and 2022 and esports at 20,2%, gaming has developed far beyond being a hobbyist activity, and is now a viable career choice of many students applying to courses at tertiary education institutions.

In 2017, for the first time, social/casual gaming revenue (R1,6-billion) overtook traditional revenue (R1,4-billion) and will continue to grow at a faster rate in South Africa, as indicated by the PWC Entertainment and Media: 2018 – 2022 report.

“The 2019 Forum will set the tone for an engaging series of discussions and presentations by inspirational international and local keynote speakers, pioneering business leaders and gaming subject matter experts from across the globe, who are already changing the landscape of their industry,” says Carol Weaving, MD of organiser Reed Exhibitions.

“It is for those serious about the various enterprises relevant to the gaming sector, and topics such as, The overview of the South African gaming landscape and Why South African game development is a great market for investment, will offer thorough insight into this ever growing industry.”

Delegates will be engaged through panel discussions such as How to level-up – The secret to branded gaming and What the African gaming ecosystem needs to grow, which will host panellists from the local and international market.

The forum is directed at business investors, brand executives, brand agencies and managers as well as content creators, game developer and esports businesses.