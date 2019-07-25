C# Developer

Retail company that is well known for its trending fashion clothing lines are seeking a C# developer. You will be working with all the business areas to build out decision strategies.Education:

BSc in Information Systems

Honours Information Systems

Experience:

3 to 5 years experience using C#

Data modelling experience

Must have worked with retail systems

Knowledge of Mendix or Angular (Advantageous)

Microsoft SQL and Oracle a must

Job Output:

Will interact with business specifically Credit, Risk and Marketing.

Work with business areas to build out decision strategies

Be bale to maintain the current .Net environment

