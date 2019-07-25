Duxbury Networking brings home two Cambium awards

At the annual Cambium Networks EMEA Elite Distributor Conference, Duxbury scooped two prestigious awards for Africa.

They are the awards for Hospitality Champion – Africa 2019 (Largest deployment of connectivity solutions) and the Two Step Revenue – Africa 2019 (Channel Development).

Cambium Networks is a global provider of wireless broadband solutions that make it possible for operators to build sustainable businesses by connecting the under-connected and unconnected communities of the world.

The conference included product and technology updates, which Duxbury Networking will share as soon as they become available.