Fujitsu earns overall positive vendor rating

Fujitsu has received a Positive vendor rating1 this year from Gartner in a newly-published report.

Fujitsu earned its Positive ratings in the core categories of Product/Service, Support/Account Management, Pricing Structure and Strategy.

Takahito Tokita, president and representative director of Fujitsu Limited, comments on the improved rating: “Fujitsu is executing on its global business strategy, with a focus on driving successful business outcomes for organizations as they progress on their digital transformation journeys. We believe that the improved rating by Gartner reflects the progress we continue to make as a trusted partner for our customers.”

He adds: “We believe Gartner’s Positive rating of Fujitsu validates the increased strength of our portfolio and reflects our improved global ability to support customers in addressing their digital transformation challenges.

“Guided by our human centric innovation approach, we are enabling customers to respond to disruption, underlined by our expertise and capabilities – with a particular focus on core future technologies, such as AI, IoT, Cyber Security, Hybrid IT and Cloud Services, as well as our quantum-inspired computing technology, the Digital Annealer.”

Over the past 12 months, Fujitsu has announced a number of significant new business wins, as it continues to drive sweeping digital transformation on behalf of customers.

These include a six-year, 60-million Euro contract from Lowell, the second largest credit management services company in Europe, to accelerate growth strategy and to industrialise and standardise its IT operating model across six European countries, a new cutting-edge IT system for the leading Norwegian biorefinery Borregaard, and a renewed global three-year IT infrastructure outsourcing contract renewal with Husqvarna Group, supporting the leading global producer of outdoor power products for forest, park and garden care in its digital transformation journey.