.Net Implementation Engineer

.NET Developer (Implementation Engineer)

An international company with a software development Office in Cape town is seeking enthusiastic, skilled, experienced C# developers to join the Implementation Engineering team. The team focuses on integrating our enterprise system, used by major natural resource companies and government agencies around the world, with other enterprise systems and technologies such as CRM, ERP, DMS, ESB and GIS.

The successful candidates will join a relatively new, small software development team that works closely with the professional services team, responsible for project delivery, and the core software development team, responsible for developing our enterprise products. The Implementation Engineering or enterprise integrations team develops client-specific solutions that leverage the SDKs and APIs developed in-house and creates solutions that interface with other well-known enterprise systems, to deliver value to the client.

We are looking for smart people who can take initiative and get things done. The work environment is fast-paced and dynamic, requiring out-of-the-box thinking and a flexible approach to finding solutions while valuing standardisation and a systematic approach to problem-solving. If you are looking for a new challenge, to work in a cross-functional team that is more client-facing than the typical software development gig, this might be the role for you.

3 to 6 years’ Experience in:

– Software design & development using OOP techniques

– Application development using C#/VB.Net and the .NET Framework

– Scripting languages such as JavaScript and Python

– JSON and XML data structures

– REST architectural style

– Working with relational databases and SQL

Proficiency with:

– Microsoft Visual Studio

– Microsoft SQL Server

– Windows Server 2008 and later

Exposure to:

– Task/case management software

– Version control

– Working knowledge of HTML & CSS

– Enterprise Financial, Document Management, ERP or CRM systems

– Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

– Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure and technologies.

Learn more/Apply for this position