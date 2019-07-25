New GM for ITBusiness

ITBusiness (ITB), part of the Knowledge Integration Dynamics (KID) group, has appointed Chris Pallikarides as its new GM with effect from 1 July this year.

With a 14-year background in the IT sector, Pallikarides has worked at companies such as tdglobal, Axiz and healthcare solutions firm Med-e-Mass.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of an established firm like ITBusiness and the KID Group as a whole, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year,” says Pallikarides.

“While ITBusiness has built a successful business around key business intelligence solutions, data warehousing, data integration and data management vendors and services, we see growing interest in the market for next-generation services and solutions using technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning,” he adds.

“Therefore, we have started making some changes and we will be expanding our solutions and skills sets over the next 12 months. This environment is very competitive, with a lot of skilled players in the space, so ITBusiness will be moving to differentiate and add more value by becoming the next generation partner of choice.”