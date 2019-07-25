Ransomware attack hits City Power

City Power has succumbed to a ransomware attack, leaving Joburg residents unable to buy prepaid electricity.

The organisation has posted on Twitter that the attack has encrypted all its databases, applications and network.

“Customers may not be able to visit our website and may not be able to buy electricity units until our ICT department has sorted the matter out,” according to the post.

“Customers and stakeholders will be updated as and when new information becomes available.”

City Power also posts that its ICT team is currently cleaning and rebuilding all impacted applications.

Customers are advised to use http://citypower.mobi to log calls until the web site is accessible again.

City Power also warns that customers and stakeholders may not be able to upload invoices when making payments.