City Power systems almost back to normal

Most of City Power’s IT applications and networks that were affected by yesterday’s ransomware attack have been cleaned up and restored; and the utility has assured citizens that none of their personal data was compromised.

This is according to the City Power, which adds work is continuing on some systems and applications. These include the uploading of invoices by suppliers, and logging faults by customers on the website.

In addition, the response time to logged calls will be affected, as some of internal systems to dispatch and order material have been slowed by the impact.

The utility has stated that the attack was proactively intercepted and was able to be dealt with quickly. No new service connections were affected, and personal data is safe, it adds.

The cyber security team at City Power is investigating the cause of the attack

