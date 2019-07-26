Front-End Developer (Cape Town CBD)

This company is regarded as one of the top online casino technology and services companies in SA, with offices in Cape Town, London, Malta and Gibraltar.

We are looking for Front-End Developers to help maintain the casino sites across a range of devices. They are looking for someone skilled in problem solving and who enjoys turning designs into reality.

Responsibilities:

Maintaining existing gaming websites, both for desktop and mobile

Creating whole new gaming brands from scratch

Working with the technical team to deliver end to end solutions

Working with business, marketing and creative staff to deliver great looking, well targeted content

Involved in content editing

Requirements:

At least expertise in HTML5 with semantics and reusable markup in mind (3 years commercial experience)

with semantics and reusable markup in mind (3 years commercial experience) The ability to use CSS3 to produce clean, maintainable and reusable styles (3 years commercial experience)

to produce clean, maintainable and reusable styles (3 years commercial experience) Experience in writing JavaScript from scratch, not just copying and pasting (3 years commercial experience)

Great debugging skills

skills Enough expertise in various JavaScript libraries to make things work without having to reinvent the wheel

to make things work without having to reinvent the wheel Familiarity with AJAX (XML and JSON) and the complexities of asynchronous programming

and the complexities of asynchronous programming An understanding of and use semantic naming

A familiarity with some form of content management system

War stories about providing content for a variety of devices

A good eye for layout with attention to detail

Some exposure to server-side programming, ideally PHP

Good interpersonal skills and a great team attitude

The ability to quickly learn new things and adapt

Ideal candidate would have:

Experience of building interfaces using a modern framework, ideally Angular using Typescript, on top of a back-end API

Exposure to writing tests

Familiarity with managing a number of websites using a combination of shared code but with lots of customisation

Real PHP programming experience, because sometimes you might have to get your hands dirty

Enough SQL experience to look at data in a database and make simple changes, MySQL a bonus

Comfortable making changes to graphics

An understanding of what UX really means

