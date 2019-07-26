Sanlam rebrands digital innovation hub

Sanlam’s millennial-focused digital business, Indie, has rebranded as Sanlam Indie with the aim of cementing its credibility in the market.

Indie was launched in early 2018 with the intention of attracting customers online with an array of innovative risk products as well as client rewards in the form of an invested cash bonus.

Sanlam Indie CEO Peter Castleden says that Sanlam offers Indie the scale and reach that previously would not have been possible.

“Indie was born out of a desire to disrupt the financial services category, but with this disruption there was a general confusion or mistrust in the market about who was behind this ‘maverick’ financial services company. The idea at the time of launch was to get something out into the market and then listen to our clients and learn from their behaviour so we’d know what products to develop next.

“Now, 18 months later, we’re rebranding to incorporate the Sanlam name meaning that the trust and security that has always sat behind Indie, is now upfront – so there’s no doubt who you’re dealing with. We’re giving customers the confidence to take a leap of faith and buy something which they would otherwise have been sceptical about.”

Castleden says that the next step for Sanlam Indie is to attract more people online. “We’ve seen some really encouraging growth in Indie over the past few months, and a lot of our focus is moving onto giving our existing clients a brilliant after-sales experience.

“In addition, we are aiming to do a lot more to help users with the research part of the buying experience – from helping them to understand the category better to assisting clients with determining their insurance needs today, and over time.”