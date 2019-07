Signage Applicator

Our client operating in graphic and custom designing is seeking to employ a Signage Applicator for the branch operating in PE.

The successful candidate must have signage and vehicle wrapping experience.

Signage rigging and application experience highly advantageous.

Able to work on CoralDraw

Have a valid driver’s licence

You have what it takes if you tick the following boxes:

You are well presentable

You are well spoken

You have good work ethics

You have strong sense of integrity

