Business Intelligence Analyst

Position Purpose:To define the customer data requirements for the overall business solution, develop detailed data technical specifications and establish effective metadata management mechanisms.Qualifications & Experience:

3 Year IT-related formal qualification

4+ years in Retail operations experience (Desirable)

4+ years in Developing and maintaining systems functional and technical specifications experience (Essential)

3+ years in Data Analysis experience (Essential)

4+ years in Business intelligence and data warehousing (Essential)

2+ years in Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum (Desirable)

Job related Knowledge:Essential:

24 months Business Intelligence Domain Knowledge

36 months Metadata Management

36 months Provide technical effort estimates to used in project schedules and resource allocation

36 months Participate in test efforts: Test Planning, Test Execution, Defect Resolution and conducting root cause analysis to identify corrective actions

36 months Participate in Go-live planning activities

36 months Translation of Business Reporting and Analytics requirements to data requirements

36 months Working with interfaces (specifications and data flow) between SAP and non-SAP systems.

Job related Skills:Essential:

36 months Data modeling techniques and methodologies

36 months Database / data repository design

36 months System functional analysis

36 months Data Analysis

Problem solving skills

Good communication skills (Oral & written)

Organising skills

Analytical skills

Learn more/Apply for this position