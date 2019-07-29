Business Intelligence Analyst

Jul 29, 2019

Position Purpose:To define the customer data requirements for the overall business solution, develop detailed data technical specifications and establish effective metadata management mechanisms.Qualifications & Experience:

  • 3 Year IT-related formal qualification
  • 4+ years in Retail operations experience (Desirable)
  • 4+ years in Developing and maintaining systems functional and technical specifications experience (Essential)
  • 3+ years in Data Analysis experience (Essential)
  • 4+ years in Business intelligence and data warehousing (Essential)
  • 2+ years in Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum (Desirable)

Job related Knowledge:Essential:

  • 24 months Business Intelligence Domain Knowledge
  • 36 months Metadata Management
  • 36 months Provide technical effort estimates to used in project schedules and resource allocation
  • 36 months Participate in test efforts: Test Planning, Test Execution, Defect Resolution and conducting root cause analysis to identify corrective actions
  • 36 months Participate in Go-live planning activities
  • 36 months Translation of Business Reporting and Analytics requirements to data requirements
  • 36 months Working with interfaces (specifications and data flow) between SAP and non-SAP systems.

Job related Skills:Essential:

  • 36 months Data modeling techniques and methodologies
  • 36 months Database / data repository design
  • 36 months System functional analysis
  • 36 months Data Analysis
  • Problem solving skills
  • Good communication skills (Oral & written)
  • Organising skills
  • Analytical skills

