Business Intelligence Analyst

Position Purpose:To define the customer data requirements for the overall business solution, develop detailed data technical specifications and establish effective metadata management mechanisms.Qualifications & Experience:
- 3 Year IT-related formal qualification
- 4+ years in Retail operations experience (Desirable)
- 4+ years in Developing and maintaining systems functional and technical specifications experience (Essential)
- 3+ years in Data Analysis experience (Essential)
- 4+ years in Business intelligence and data warehousing (Essential)
- 2+ years in Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum (Desirable)
Job related Knowledge:Essential:
- 24 months Business Intelligence Domain Knowledge
- 36 months Metadata Management
- 36 months Provide technical effort estimates to used in project schedules and resource allocation
- 36 months Participate in test efforts: Test Planning, Test Execution, Defect Resolution and conducting root cause analysis to identify corrective actions
- 36 months Participate in Go-live planning activities
- 36 months Translation of Business Reporting and Analytics requirements to data requirements
- 36 months Working with interfaces (specifications and data flow) between SAP and non-SAP systems.
Job related Skills:Essential:
- 36 months Data modeling techniques and methodologies
- 36 months Database / data repository design
- 36 months System functional analysis
- 36 months Data Analysis
- Problem solving skills
- Good communication skills (Oral & written)
- Organising skills
- Analytical skills